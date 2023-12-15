Prince William

More on Freedom-Woodbridge’s 42-34 win over Highland Springs

By Uriah Kiser

Prince William County Public Schools: “The Freedom High School football team secured the second state title in school history with its 42-34 win over Highland Springs High School on Saturday [December 9, 2023] in the VHSL Class 6 state football championship. The game took place at 11:30 a.m. at the University of Virginia Scott stadium. This caps off another undefeated season for the Eagles with a 2022 season at 15-0 and the 2023 season 14-0.”

“Both teams in this year’s final competition were state champions last year; the Highland Springs Springers were the VHSL Class 5 champions, and the Eagles were Class 6.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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