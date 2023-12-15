More on Freedom-Woodbridge’s 42-34 win over Highland Springs

Prince William County Public Schools: “The Freedom High School football team secured the second state title in school history with its 42-34 win over Highland Springs High School on Saturday [December 9, 2023] in the VHSL Class 6 state football championship. The game took place at 11:30 a.m. at the University of Virginia Scott stadium. This caps off another undefeated season for the Eagles with a 2022 season at 15-0 and the 2023 season 14-0.”

“Both teams in this year’s final competition were state champions last year; the Highland Springs Springers were the VHSL Class 5 champions, and the Eagles were Class 6.”