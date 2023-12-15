Leesylvania State Park Polar Plunge registration opens

Prince William police: “Are you brave enough to weather the February elements in support of a worthy cause? If so, registration has opened for the 2024 Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Virginia. This year’s event is at Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Dr., Woodbridge (22191) on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.”

“The Prince William County Police Department is looking for hardy individuals – or teams of family, friends, co-workers, or organizations – willing to brave the cold temperatures on land, and in the water, to help raise money for Special Olympics.”