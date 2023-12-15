La Parrillada Mexican Grill burns while undergoing renovations

A fire broke out at the La Parrillada Mexican Grill in Gainesville on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.
Prince William County fire and rescue crews were called to the blaze in the 7900 block of Crescent Park Drive, near Routes 15 and 29, at 3:46 p.m.
More from Prince William fire and rescue:
[Wednesday] afternoon, units were dispatched to the La Parrillada Mexican Grill from calls reporting the building was on fire. Crews arrived to find a working fire in the kitchen’s hood system and spreading to the roof deck. The structure sustained minimal damage. No injuries were reported. The restaurant is undergoing renovations and was not open at the time of the incident. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was workers welding components of the hood system igniting accumulated grease.