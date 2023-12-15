Did you see who fired shots in Olde Forge?

Someone fired shots into an occupied home in the Olde Forge neighborhood in south Stafford. and now authorities need leads in the case.

Detectives need your help to solve a drive-by shooting that occurred Wednesday.

On December 13th at approximately 6:28 a.m. deputies responded to Bellows Avenue for a report of shots fired. Deputies discovered evidence of a shooting into an occupied dwelling. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking for the community’s assistance. Anyone in the area who has video of the incident, or video of a suspicious black vehicle around that time, is asked to send it to Detectives at [email protected]