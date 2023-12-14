Young Marines visit Hawaii to honor Pearl Harbor anniversary

Young Marines: “Two Young Marines units from the area were among 28 Young Marines units throughout the United States who traveled to Hawaii this past week to participate in the remembrance ceremonies of the 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor.”

“The Young Marines is a national youth organization for boys and girls from age eight through high school graduation.”

“The Quantico Young Marines of Quantico and the LCpl Caleb John Power Young Marines of Fredericksburg joined hundreds of Young Marines who performed community service activities while in Oahu, Hawaii.”

They met, greeted, and escorted World War II Veterans at various events.

Among the events in which the two units participated were:

Community service work on the M?lama Pu’uloa Community Project at Kapapapuhi Point Park.

Wreath laying ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific ‘The Punchbowl’ in memory of all the brave men and women who are interred at the site.

Klipper Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, Honolulu.

“A significant honor for all the Young Marine units was to lead the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, on Thursday, December 7, in Honolulu. Young Marines performed a color guard and carried the banners of the 12 capital ships that were attacked.”

“The parade’s objective is to honor the heroes and survivors of Pearl Harbor and World War II, to pay tribute to veterans, active-duty military members and military families, to celebrate freedom, and to keep in remembrance the events of Sunday, December 7, 1941.”

“All Young Marines units raised funds at the local level to supplement the costs of traveling to Hawaii.”