Manassas, Manassas Park Democrats call mass meeting

Press Release: “The Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee (MMPCDC) has scheduled a Reorganization Meeting for the evening of Wednesday, January 17, 2024 to elect its members and officers for the 2024-2025 biennium.”

“The mass meeting, also known as an assembled caucus, will be held at The Social Soiree, 8270 Shoppers Square, Manassas, and will formally begin at 7:15 p.m.”

“All registered voters who live in the City of Manassas or the City of Manassas Park and who identify as Democrats are invited to participate.”

“The Democratic Party of Virginia requires all city and county Democratic committees to completely reorganize every two years, between mid-December in each odd-numbered year and mid-January in each even-numbered year.”

“To join the local Democratic Committee, local Democrats must file in advance with the MMPCDC. Prospective members must also pay their first-year membership dues of $30 by that deadline, unless their dues payment is waived for financial hardship.”

“Those unable to attend the meeting in person or via Zoom may still stand for election as a member or an officer of the MMPCDC if they file for election in advance and submit their dues payment by the January 14th deadline.”

“Complete details–including the Call for the Reorganization Meeting, the membership application and filing form, and the proposed Rules for conducting the elections of MMPCDC members and officers–are posted on the MMPCDC website”

“For more information, call 571-358-9893, send an email to [email protected], or visit manassascitydemocrats.org or manassasparkdemocrats.org.”