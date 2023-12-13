NOVEC accepting scholarship applications

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative: “Each year, Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) awards up to 15 $1,500 college scholarships to area high school students.”

“Seniors who reside in one of the five counties where NOVEC provides electric service — Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford, as well as in the City of Manassas Park – are eligible. Applications are welcome from students who attend public, private or home school.”

“One scholarship is specifically dedicated to a student who will be attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), and another is dedicated to a student who is planning to attend a vocational or trade school. The most outstanding applicant will be selected to receive an additional honor, NOVEC’s $1,500 Manley Garber Scholarship (named for the late Co-op board chairman).”

“Students do not need to fill out a separate application for the Garber Scholarship. Applications for the NOVEC scholarships are available at College Scholarships. The application deadline is March 1, 2024.”

“VMDAEC Scholarships: The Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives Scholarship Foundation will award $1,000 scholarships to seniors whose parents or guardians are members of NOVEC or one of 14 other electric cooperatives in Virginia, Delaware, and Maryland.”

“Recipients will be selected based on financial need, academic achievement, and personal statements. Applicants must be entering college or a technical/trade school in fall 2023. Find the application and guidelines at vmdaec.com/scholarship. Applications will be available Feb. 1, 2024 and must be submitted by April 1, 2024. For more information, email [email protected].”