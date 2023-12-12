Firefighters seek donations for member suffering ALS

Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department is requesting donations for a firefighter suffering from ALS.

Mike Clark, a third-generation firefighter, carries forward the legacy of his grandparents, who were founding members of the Bailey’s Crossroads VFD, and his father, who served as a volunteer firefighter there.

Mike’s passion for firefighting ignited at a young age. Mike’s journey with OWL VFD commenced at the age of 16 when he joined as a junior member. By 1978, he had advanced to the role of a senior firefighter.

His commitment led him to earn certifications as FF I, FF II, and FF III with the introduction of standardized training by Fire Programs. Additionally, he completed the incident officer class and assumed the role of Sergeant. Mike served as a Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain for a cumulative nine years before earning the position of Assistant Chief. Remarkably, he held this role for 23 years.

Mike’s journey took an unexpected turn when he began experiencing speech difficulties, ultimately receiving an ALS diagnosis. Now, after 47 years of service, Mike faces both financial and physical challenges posed by ALS. Medicate does not cover the in-home nursing he requires, and extensive accessibility modifications to ensure his comfort and mobility.