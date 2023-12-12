Update Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 — “Building officials have determined the cause of the incident was carbon monoxide escaping from a broken furnace pipe in the basement. All homeowners are strongly encouraged to have their gas appliances regularly inspected by a trained professional.”

Original post — A total of 10 people were sickened by carbon monoxide poisoning in Woodbridge on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Prince William County fire and rescue crews were called to the 2400 block of Neabsco Creek Court, just off Neabsco Road in Woodbridge, at 10:03 a.m. for a report of a gas leak and found the victims suffering various degrees of illness.

Based on the situation presented, crews began to take air readings. They determined the air within the home contained high levels of carbon monoxide.

All of the individuals were removed from the structure. Emergency crews took five adults and five children to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. All 10 were family members who lived at the home, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolksy.

Washington Gas responded to the scene and secured the building. No other homes were impacted by the event. The cause of the high levels of carbon monoxide is undetermined, said Smolksy.

From the county fire marshal: