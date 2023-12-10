More Stafford DUIs: Reckless driving, alcohol lead to crash on Banks Ford Pkwy

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “A 38-year-old Spotsylvania woman caused an auto accident late last night due to reckless driving and alcohol.”

“On December 7th at approximately 5:47 p.m. Deputy C.M. Sterne responded to the intersection of Banks Ford Parkway and Celebrate Virginia Parkway for an auto accident. It was discovered the first driver had the right of way and proceeded through the intersection. The second driver also assumed she had the right of way and proceeded through the intersection. Any physics professor will tell you two objects cannot occupy the same space at the same time.”

Stafford deputies have made more than 430 DUI arrests so far in 2023. Last year, deputies arrested 456, said sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur.

DUIs continue to be a problem in the region. We’re chronicling them here.