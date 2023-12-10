Haymarket Iceplex to host Hockey Fights Cancer tournament fundraiser on Jan. 6, 2024

Haymarket Adult Hockey League: “In January and February of 2024, our League is supporting the 25th anniversary of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. Hockey Fights Cancer is a partnership between the National Hockey League and the American Cancer Society.”

“We are holding a fundraiser event on January 6, 2024. It is a 3v3 Pond Hockey-style tournament in which 10 teams will participate. One team is coming all the way from Roanoke to join us! We also have Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) designated games for each of the 22 teams in our league. These cancer awareness games will celebrate cancer survivors and raise donated funds for the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives from cancer.”

“We also have a merchandise store where more than $5 goes to the American Cancer Society for each t-shirt/hoodie purchased. And we have a specific fundraising page for anyone that wants to donate directly.”

“Together, the hockey community looks to inspire hope and courage for all people who are living with, going through, and moving past cancer. This season, Hockey Fights Cancer will benefit the American Cancer Society’s patient services programs, such as Reach To Recovery®, which provides people facing breast cancer with one-on-one support from a trained volunteer who is also a breast cancer survivor.”

“Venue: Haymarket Iceplex, 15155 Washington St., Haymarket, VA 20169″