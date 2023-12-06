Home deemed unsafe after basement fire

Prince William County fire and rescue: “[At 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023], units were dispatched to the 8400 block of Impala Drive [near Manassas] for a reported [House Fire]. Crews arrived with fire showing from a single-family home. The fire was quickly brought under control. The occupant reported being in the home’s basement earlier when she was alerted by a smoke detector.”

“Upon investigation, a fire was discovered in the basement. The occupant was able to safely evacuate and report the fire by calling 9-1-1. No injuries were reported. The home sustained moderate damage and was determined unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The home’s only resident was displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the fire started in the basement and was caused by accidental use of a burning material.”

“This incident could have had a different outcome if the home had not been protected by smoke detectors. Smoke detectors give you sufficient time to safety evacuate the area. It is critical that all homes have working smoke detectors. Make sure you have them installed in your home. Test them on a regular basis. When the alarm sounds safely evacuate and call 9-1-1.”