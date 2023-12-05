I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes operator Transurban donates $250,000 to Germanna, Infrastructure Academy

Germanna Community College: “On Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, Transurban North America, operator of the 95, 395, and 495 Express Lanes, celebrated the imminent completion of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension with a $250,000 grant to the Virginia Infrastructure Academy at Germanna Community College.”

“Joined by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, the Virginia Department of Transportation, elected officials, and community members, Transurban presented the contribution that will go toward the Infrastructure Academy’s mission to train military veterans for a career in infrastructure.”

“A significant portion of the funds will go toward outreach, recruitment, and employment efforts to get more veteran students into road and bridge construction careers. Other elements of the award, including a Virginia Infrastructure Academy Coach, will support all students pursuing credentials and careers in the area of road and bridge construction.”

“In coordinating existing infrastructure training across the Commonwealth, the Infrastructure Academy offers short-term industry training and credentials leading to employment for thousands of Virginians—building long-term career development and overall economic growth. Virginia companies are currently trying to fill more than 260,000 jobs, fueled by record-low unemployment and a shrinking workforce.”

“Transurban’s contribution to VIA rounds out over $500,000 in community grants throughout Fredericksburg and Stafford County, supporting more than 80 nonprofit organizations committed to community strength, environmental sustainability, and improved safety.”