Freedom-Woodbridge advances to state football final after routing Madison

Insidenova.com: “Just as they have done in nearly every game for the past two seasons, the Freedom Eagles soared high above their opponent—this time one of the best team’s in Class 6 in the Madison Warhawks.”
“Unleashing one of their most complete games of the season en route to their 28th consecutive victory, Freedom defeated Madison 55-14 Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals.”
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