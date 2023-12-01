Santa arrives in Occoquan tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 2

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta: “Come down to Occoquan this Saturday, December 1, and greet Santa as he arrives by boat at the town dock behind Madigan’s Waterfront Restaurant at 10:45 a.m. After disembarking Santa will walk down Mill Street to River Mill Park where he will meet with children of all ages starting at 11:00 a.m.”
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!