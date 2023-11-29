‘The String Queens’ perform Friday at Mary Washington’s Dodd Auditorium

University of Mary Washington: “A blend of violin, viola and cello, the Washington, D.C.-based trio The String Queens also blend together their careers, as educators by day and concert performers by night.”

“The ensemble will bring its signature sound to the University of Mary Washington’s Dodd Auditorium in George Washington Hall on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the community. Registration is required.”

“Praised for their authentic, soulful and orchestral sound, The String Queens pride themselves on bridging the gap between classical music and other styles, like R&B, hip-hop and pop, turning hits by such giants as Aretha Franklin and The Beatles into orchestral masterpieces. The teachers also credit some of their eclectic flair to their students, who’ve introduced them to music they might not have otherwise known existed.”