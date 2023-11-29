Gainesville driver suffers medical emergency, strikes car, dies

Prince William police: “Death Investigation – On November 14 at 6:58PM, crash investigators responded to the intersection of Lee Hwy. and Webb Dr. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a crash.”

The investigation revealed the driver of a Kia Optima was traveling westbound on Lee Highway just prior to Webb Dr. and suffered a medical emergency. The driver disregarded the red light at the intersection and struck a 2023 Toyota 4-Runner that was traveling on Webb Dr.”

“The driver of the Optima was transported to an area hospital where he later died on November 27. At the time of the crash, the driver of the 4-Runner, a 60-year-old woman, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, and due to indications the death resulted from the medical emergency and not from injuries from the collision, the case will be classified as a death, and not a fatal crash.”

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Michael Earl BLAYLOCK, 68, of Haymarket