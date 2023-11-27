‘Miracle on 34th Street’ at Riverside gets everyone in the holiday spirit

The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is decked out for Christmas, and its Christmas show reminds us what it means to be kind this holiday season.

The performance house is celebrating its 25 years in 2023 and is showing “Miracle on 34th Street” for its annual Christmas show. “Miracle on 34th Street” gets everyone in the holiday spirit.

The show’s main message revolves around kindness during the holiday season – something still as pertinent now as it was in 1947 when Valentine Davies created the musical.

At Riverside’s performance, the audience is first greeted by Christmas-themed decorations in the elaborate foyer, coupled with sparkling chandeliers, which add to the anticipation of the entertainment. The staff provides impeccable service and pays attention to every detail, catering to upward of 250 people at each performance.

Catherine Mayers portrayed Susan Walker, a girl whose well-meaning mother (played by Elizabeth Butler) has raised her not to believe in Santa Claus. When their lives intersect with that of Kris Kringle (played by Jim Lawson), an elderly man hired to play Santa at Macy’s in New York, Susan begins to suspect he may be the real St. Nick.

After a jealous fellow employee frames him for an assault, Kringle is placed under arrest. At the court hearing, Kringle and his attorney Fred Gaily attempt to prove that he is the real Santa Claus. The Story ends with Fred (Kevin Cleary) and Susan falling in love and living happily ever after.

The Riverside Theatre recently transitioned to a nonprofit organization to help promote, enhance, and fund education and participation in the performing arts in our region. The youth performers in “Miracle on 34th Street” reflect Riverside’s passion for encouraging young people to become involved in the performing Arts.

Indeed, it hosts the Annual Riverside Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theatre and provides youth summer performing arts camps free of charge to economically disadvantaged children.

“Miracle on 34th Street” will be performed from now until Dec. 31, 2023. Tickets are available from the theatre’s website riversidedt.com, or by calling the box office at 540-370-4300. Prices range between $60 and $75 for adults and $55 to $70 for children aged 3 to 12.

The theatre is at 95 Riverside Parkway in Stafford County.