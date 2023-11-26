Residents in blue states pay more for electricity than in red states: Study

NTD: “Blue state residents, whose governments have adopted aggressive climate policies, are paying much more for electricity and fuel than their counterparts who live in red states that lack such policies, according to a new report from America’s largest membership organization of state legislators.”

“The report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), provides a breakdown of energy prices throughout the United States while demonstrating the relationship between big government policies and high energy costs.”

The report comes after Prince William County adopted a sustainability master plan to reduce the effects of climate change by 2025. According to the plan, by 2023, Prince William County will reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 50 percent and switch to 100 percent renewable electricity in Prince William County Government operations.

Because of the revenue sharing agreement with Prince William County Public Schools, the actual amount in taxes that would possibly need to be raised to cover these amounts would be north of $960 million by 2030 and over $2 billion by 2050, states Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega.

Virginia is on its way to banning gasoline-powered cars by 2045 after Senate Bill 851, passed in 2020, requires the state to switch to 100 percent renewable energy.