Future of local news in U.S. is bleak; However, there is one bright spot

A new report on the state of local news in the U.S. shows the number of local news outlets continued to contract at a steeper rate in 2023.

On the current trajectory, by the end of next year, the country will have lost a third of its newspapers since 2005. Discouragingly, the growth in alternative local news sources — digital and ethnic news outlets and public broadcasting — has not kept pace with what’s being lost.

As a result, most communities that lose a local newspaper do not get a replacement.

Treat your customers fairly, tell the truth

I worked at three of our area’s now-shuttered newspapers: Potomac News, Manassas Journal Messenger, and Stafford County Sun. I sold advertising and later reported the news in what became my most fun job ever.

My role as an ad sales rep, and later as a breaking news reporter, allowed me to see all facets of the community — building relationships with business owners and policymakers and putting me at the center of the breaking news that shaped the conversation in our region.

Since founding Potomac Local News in 2010, I’ve tried to carry on the traditions I learned while working in the local newspaper business in our area: Treat your customers fairly, tell the truth, and always deliver for the readers, members, and advertisers.

The future of local news

While the future of local news outlets looks bleak across the country, there are a few bright spots, such as new online-only local news outlets springing up to do their best to fill the gap. The most promising is knowing you support our efforts to bring our communities from Manassas to Fredericksburg authentically local, honest journalism, community news, and events.

Members like you help pay for our original reporting, supporting a team of young and experienced freelance journalists with a stake in our communities. The future of local news gathering is that they’re committed to asking tough questions, telling the truth, and reporting what they see.

I value your trust, so we don’t report fake news.

Your support also helps me continue our mentorship program for our reporters in high school and college, providing them with experience they may not receive otherwise.

Hurry before December 1

Our Fall Membership drive is open, and it’s the last time this year you’ll be able to get an Annual Membership for $216 $108 until Friday, December 1, 2023. Afterward, you won’t be able to buy an annual plan until we’re well into 2024.

Our members receive 100% access to our original journalism, community news, and events and know they’re supporting a small, independent online news outlet with the community’s interest at heart.

Please click here to become a member today. Already a Quarterly Member? Click here to sign in, then upgrade your existing account to an Annual Membership, and save.

Thank you,

Uriah Kiser

Potomac Local News

Founder & Publisher