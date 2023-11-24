Schools Update on long-awaited Jennie Dean school replacement expected at joint City Council/School Board meeting By Uriah Kiser Published November 24, 2023 at 8:00AM | Updated December 8, 2023 at 10:25AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Dean Elementary School Rebuild #Locals Only #Manassas City Council #Manassas City Public Schools