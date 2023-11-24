Bristow Delegate-elect Ian Lovejoy seeks 50 ‘good ideas’

Delegate-elect Ian Lovejoy: “Today the office of Delegate-elect Ian Lovejoy announces the launch of an aggressive constituent services outreach campaign ahead of the 2024 general assembly session. Dubbed “50 Ways in 50 Days” this initiative is described as an “idea-raiser” – designed to solicit feedback from residents of House District 22 regarding legislative priorities, issues facing our district and region, ways our office can engage the public and more.”

“Residents are encouraged to share any ideas they have to improve our community with the program hoping to gather a minimum of 50 good ideas.”

Lovejoy won the November 7 General Election to represent the district, which includes portions of western Prince William County, including Bristow.