Aviation academy ‘looks promising’ for region’s public schools

Manassas School Board member Sara Brescia: “Manassas City, Manassas Park, Prince William County, and the Manassas Regional Airport are currently working out details to launch an Aviation Academy that will add new CTE pathways for students to pursue career training in aviation. By 2028, students will be able to study Flight Operations, Aviation Mechanics, or Aerospace Engineering, with junior and senior year coursework taking place at the Manassas Regional Airport itself.”

“Given the staffing shortages in aviation, many local, state, and national aviation companies are eager to sponsor programs such as these, and so the Board has been optimistically–but cautiously–informed that the private grants and sponsorship landscape looks promising for this program.”

“It is an exciting opportunity that utilizes one of the City’s main assets, and I will be excited to watch this program take off! (Get it?)”