Fall Membership Sale starts NOW! Get an annual plan, SAVE over $100

Our Quarterly Membership Sale starts now! Stop the Paywall and take advantage of the best deal of the year. Click here to purchase an Annual Membership.

You may also purchase a Gift Membership for a friend or loved one so they can keep connected to their community.

Limited Availability

We sell Annual Memberships four times a year. If you have wanted to become a member and get 100% access to our original local news reporting at BIG SAVINGS, act now!

Hurry! Purchase an Annual Membership for only $108 until Dec. 1, 2023. Afterward, you won’t be able to purchase an Annual Membership until we’re well into 2024, and the price will likely increase.

New features on the way

Get the latest news about the local stories that affect you and your family the most; New fun and exciting things to do, new restaurants and businesses in your neighborhood, and where the new data centers are being built. Learn how you can have a voice in local government and keep the lights shining on local politicians — some of whom would rather our reporters not report what they see.

We have several new features coming in 2024 that will be exclusive for our members, including deeper dives into crime trends, new restaurants, and local entertainment news. You don’t want to miss a post.

Growing the future of local news reporting

Your membership helps pay our community reporters to bring you the original reporting of local news and information you’ve come to rely on, from what’s happening on your street to your child’s school.

Your membership helps grow the next generation of local news reporters. Many of our writers and reporters are high school and college students working to build a resume and body of work to obtain future employment. They’re getting real-world experience covering local government, which many students may never get in high school or college.

Upgrade and save

Existing Quarterly members who upgrade to an Annual Membership during our Fall Membership Sale save over $100.

Existing Quarterly Members can log in to our account by going to the Members menu at the top of the site, selecting Account from the drop-down list, clicking Subscriptions on the left side of the Account page, and then clicking Change Plan.

You can select Change Plan, upgrade to our Annual Plan, and pay only the difference. Your new renewal date will become the date you purchased your Annual plan.

As always, thank you for purchasing a plan and being a member supporting local news and our small business.

Happy Thanksgiving,

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Publisher

Potomac Local News