More DUIs in Stafford: This time, a 19-year-old woman

Watson

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On November 19th at approximately 2:31 a.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to the intersection of Ferry Road and Hillcrest Terrace for a single vehicle crash. Deputy Fulford was first to arrive and located a vehicle halfway through a fence.”

“It was determined the vehicle was traveling South on Ferry Road at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center line and went off the road before brutally punching through the fence. Deputy Fulford made contact with the driver, identified as Katherine Watson, who advised she was traveling approximately 70MPH in a 35 MPH because she wanted to get home faster.”

“When the question of consuming alcohol was brought up, Watson admitted to consuming a long island iced tea at a business in Central Park. Due to her being under the age, Deputy Fulford inquired how she was able to purchase said alcohol. That is when Watson produced a fake drivers license. It was also determined the vehicle had an expired inspection sticker and the 17-year-old passenger was also intoxicated.”

“Watson was charged with driving under the influence with a child, underage driving under the influence, felony child endangerment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a fake license, failure to maintain proper control of her vehicle, reckless driving, underage purchase of alcohol, and the expired inspection sticker. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

DUIs continue to be a problem in the region. We’re now chronicling them here.