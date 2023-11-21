Haymarket Youth in Government Program engages students voice

Prince William County Public Schools: “In a new program created by the Town of Haymarket, 13 Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) middle school students participated in the Haymarket Youth in Government Program, giving them an up-close learning experience in government operations that exposed them to career opportunities and workplace skills.”

The following PWCS middle school students participated in the Haymarket Youth in Government Program:

Bull Run Middle School:

Addison Minor, eighth grade

Gainesville Middle School:

Audrey Brewster, eighth grade

Adara Kryway, eighth grade

Anushka Misra, seventh grade

Ronald Wilson Reagan Middle School:

Rhea Bhat, eighth grade

Ivy Chapin, sixth grade

Emmajin Choi, sixth grade

Samir Haq, eighth grade

Sofia Libaak, seventh grade student

Charlotte Maguire, sixth grade

Ria Patel, sixth grade

Braylan Stewart, seventh grade

Taylor Warnke, eighth grade

“Participants had the chance to work alongside town officials and be part of a governing body that impacts decisions for their community. With their peers and members of the town’s staff and council members, the group’s assignment was to review the results of a survey for Haymarket residents on the best use of park space for their community.”

“Students took on assigned roles in the governing body, such as mayor, police chief, or town treasurer. They researched proposed options, built a case for their choice, and experienced the process of work sessions and council meetings, even sitting on the dais to discuss and present.”

“Based on the success of this year, Haymarket officials hope to grow the program by opening additional age-appropriate opportunities in future.”