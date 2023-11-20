Occoquan mural and island dedications

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta: “Saturday, November 18, the town will host two dedications. First, at 3:00 p.m., town officials will cut the ribbon for the new welcome mural at the Route 123 entrance to town. This work, by artist Alethea Marie Robinson and commissioned by the Town Council, was selected from a number of wonderful submissions.”

“Then, at 3:30 p.m., town officials will cut the ribbon for the official naming of the island under the Route 123 bridge. For a period of approximately one year the island will be known and signed as ‘Heron’s Haven’, the name submitted by Tom and Mary Craig during the town’s island naming contest held last June during Riverfest. Please feel free to stop by both dedications this Saturday.”

“And don’t forget that there is no need to worry about finding parking in town for all of Saturday’s activities. The town will be running the FREE Occoquan Express shuttle service from noon until 8:00 p.m. from the VDOT commuter lot at the corner of Route 123 and Old Bridge Road. Shuttle service will run approximately every 20 minutes, depending on traffic.”