Manassas theater renamed in honor of Wind River Chimes

ARTfactory: “The ARTfactory is to announce the renaming of their theater to the Wind River Theater. The theater, which is located on the third floor of the ARTfactory, is the home to ARTfactory’s Rooftop Productions, Pied Piper Theatre, and Primetime Players. The space is also used for local community events, corporate gatherings, and rentals.”

The ARTfactory can be found at 9419 Battle Street in Manassas.

“Talya Conroy, Executive Director of the ARTfactory is honored for the support given by Wind River Chimes. ‘For over 35 years, Wind River Chimes has been a staple in our community and is known for their generous support of numerous charities and important causes. I could not be more thrilled that this local family-owned business chose the ARTfactory to continue to solidify their commitment to our community and to the arts.'”

“Conroy also appreciates the correlation between the two organizations. ‘Wind River Chimes inspires harmony through their incredible craftsmanship. Through the practice of all art mediums, the ARTfactory also hopes to inspire our community through the stories we tell and convey. The multi-year gift donated by Wind River allows us to continue to be a cornerstone in our local arts community and expand on programming. We are heading into our 40th anniversary and are honored that Wind River is by our side helping us reach the next 40 years.'”