Fatal tractor trailer crash ends with search

3:30 p.m. Update from Virginia State Police: “At 5:08 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 19, 2023), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Prince William County. A tractor-trailer and a sedan collided in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 156 mile marker. The tractor-trailer struck the pillar supporting the flyover ramp, which caused the trailer to rip open and lose its contents.”

“While the driver of the sedan was being treated by EMS at the scene, he left the ambulance and fled the scene on foot. State police are following up on several leads regarding his location.”

“The driver of the tractor-trailer, an adult male, died at the scene. State police is still in the process of notifying his next of kin.”

“The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.”

Original post: A tractor-trailer crash snarled traffic on Interstate 95 today, Sunday, November 19, 2023.

The crash occurred on I-95 South, near Prince William Parkway, about 5 a.m. As of noon, police were on the scene working to investigate the crash. There’s no word yet on injuries.

Traffic on I-95 south is snarled seven miles, and there have been several reports of disabled vehicles in the hours since the crash occurred.

Transurban, operators of the E-ZPass Express Lanes, announced a temporary closure of the toll lanes between Fredericksburg and Opitz Boulevard, near the crash, while crews work to clean up the crash.

More as we have it.

Here is the schedule for the I-95/395 E-ZPass Lanes for Thanksgiving.