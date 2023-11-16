Prince William

Prince William County approves Community Energy and Sustainability Master Plan

By Uriah Kiser

Prince William County Government: “Recently, the Board of County Supervisors officially adopted the Community Energy and Sustainability Master Plan, or CESMP. This is a major step forward in accomplishing the county’s Climate Mitigation and Resiliency goals, which the Board endorsed in 2020.”

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 50 percent below baseline 2005 levels by 2030.
  • Achieving 100 percent renewable electricity in Prince William County government operations by 2030.
  • Sourcing 100 percent of Prince William County’s electricity from renewable sources by 2035.

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