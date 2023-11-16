Prince William Police Department: “Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On November 14 at 11:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 14300 block of Hope Street in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed multiple shots were fired which struck the residence and the homeowner’s unoccupied vehicle. Officers located shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”

“Residential Burglary – On November 14 at 5:11 p.m., officers responded to the Elevations One Apartments located in the 14300 block of Bellona Road in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the unsecured front door of an apartment and took a laptop before leaving. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green pants, and carrying a black/white backpack.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On November 14 at 11:07 a.m., officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 13600 block of Wasp Way in Woodbridge earlier that morning. The investigation revealed the victim, a 39-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused forcibly prevented the victim from making contact with the police and, at one point later in the day, grabbed the victim’s neck. The accused also destroyed property and clothing within the apartment before taking the victim’s phone and leaving. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Elijah Nickey RANKIN, was arrested. Arrested on November 14: Elijah Nickey RANKIN, 30, of the 13600 block of Wasp Way in Woodbridge. Charged with abduction, strangulation, felony destruction of property, misdemeanor destruction of property, petit larceny, and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On November 13 at 10:59 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 4600 block of Telfair Cout in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a resident of the home, identified as the accused, was handling his handgun when a round was fired which struck the accused in the leg before continuing through the floor and into the kitchen area of the home. The accused was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The home was occupied with other residents at the time. No additional injuries or additional property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Thomas Jamal BRADSHAW, was charged. Charged on July 24: [No photo available] Christopher Michael MOORE, 29, of 10178 Portsmouth Road, #6, in Manassas. Charged with reckless handling of a firearm. Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on Court Summons.”

“Attempted Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On November 14 at 2:25 p.m., officers in the area of Irongate Way and Community Drive in Manassas attempted to stop an individual believed to be trespassing in the community. During the encounter, the individual, later identified as the accused, initially refused to cooperate before providing officers with false identifying information. At one point, the accused attempted to flee from the officers before attempting to strike the officers when he was eventually detained. Following the investigation, officers obtained petitions for the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, who was released to a family member. On November 15, after consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in a formal action and will be handled through the court process at a later date. Charged on November 14: [Juvenile] A 17-year-old male juvenile of Manassas. Charged with attempted assault on LEO, false identity to LEO, and trespassing. Court Date: Pending | Status: Charged/Petitions Obtained.”