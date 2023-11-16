Occoquan HolidayFest/Town Tree Lighting/Pop Up Market

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta: “This Saturday, November 18, is the kickoff for the town of Occoquan’s annual HolidayFest. From 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, one block of Mill Street will be turned into a pop up market with almost 30 vendors, while many town businesses will be open until 8:00 p.m. as well. From 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.”

“Sip & Stroll rules will be effect enabling visitors to walk and shop in the historic district while enjoying adult beverages from participating restaurants. Then, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. there will again be fire pits with free marshmallows to roast, as well as cocoa, cider, and s’mores kits available for purchase adjacent to River Mill Park. And, of course, the centerpiece of the event will be the annual town tree lighting in front of the Occoquan Town Hall (314 Mill Street) at 6:00 p.m.”

“We hope you will consider joining us for this annual town tradition. For more information go to https://www.visitoccoquanva.com/holiday.”