95/395 Express Lanes closing early to test new entries in Stafford, Woodbridge



95/395 E-ZExpress Lanes: “Please be advised the 95/395 Express Lanes will close beginning at or about 10 p.m. on November 17, 2023, and ending at or about 5 a.m. on November 18, 2023.”

“From the 14th Street Bridge to the terminus near Route 17, Transurban will be conducting tests ahead of the planned opening of new access points at Russell Road and Courthouse Road in Stafford County, as well as the new Opitz Boulevard ramp that will replace the Dale Boulevard ramp in Prince William County.”

“More tests will be conducted on December 1-2, 2023, beginning at or about 10 p.m. and ending at or about 5 a.m. each instance.”