17-year-old shot in passing car in Woodbridge; Stabbing arrest

Prince William Police Department: “Malicious Wounding *ARREST – On November 12, the suspect sought in connection to the stabbing that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 10200 block of Farragut Court in Manassas on October 29, was arrested. The accused, identified as Maynor LEMUS AMAYA, turned himself in to police without incident. Arrested on November 12: Maynor LEMUS AMAYA, 28, of 10223 Farragut Court in Manassas. Charged with malicious wounding and assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Malicious Wounding *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED [Previously Released] – On November 7, officers identified the suspect sought in connection to the stabbing that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 10200 block of Farragut Court in Manassas on October 29. Officers obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Maynor LEMUS AMAYA. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.” “Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On October 29 at 1:08 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 10200 block of Farragut Court in Manassas to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 37-year-old man, and an unknown man were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the suspect cut the victim in the upper body with a machete before walking away. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”

“Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On November 12 at 2:11 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 14900 block of Enterprise Lane in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed two residences and two parked vehicles were struck by gunfire as a white sedan was seen fleeing the area. While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the parking area. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”

“Shooting Investigation – On November 12 at 7:35 p.m., officers responded to investigate a shooting that was reported to have occurred in the area of Prince William Parkway and Summerland Drive in Woodbridge earlier that evening. The investigation revealed two vehicles were traveling in the above area when the occupants of one of the vehicles shot into the other vehicle, striking a 17-year-old male occupant. The juvenile was driven to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries or property damage were reported. This incident was not random. Detectives are actively following-up on leads regarding the identity of the shooter. The investigation continues.”

“Armed Robbery – On November 13 at 3:14 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 13304 Occoquan Road in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed two masked men entered the store and one of the men brandished a firearm towards the employee and demanded money from the cash registers. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspects who were not located. No injuries were reported. The suspects were described as black men wearing masks and dark-colored clothing.”

“Armed Robbery – On November 10 at 9:02 p.m., officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Super 8 located at 17416 Fraley Boulevard in Dumfries on November 5. The investigation revealed the victim, a 33-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim multiple times and physically prevented her from leaving their room. At one point during the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s money before leaving the room. Minor injuries were reported. No shots were fired. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Bryce Laron HENRY. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from February 2023] Bryce Laron HENRY, 24, of the 5700 block of Gilesburg Drive in Manassas. Described as a black male, approximately 5’10, 244lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, abduction, and domestic assault & battery.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery | Malicious Wounding – On November 9 at 10:41 p.m., officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at the commuter lot located at 14090 Gemini Way in Woodbridge earlier that evening around 6:30 p.m. The investigation revealed the victim, a 19-year-old man, was approached by a masked man. During the encounter, the man struck the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. When an acquaintance intervened, another masked man kicked the victim while he was on the ground before the suspects took the victim’s shoes and fled. The victim was eventually treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The men were described as wearing masks, one of which was wearing all dark-colored clothing while the other wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, and white sneakers.”

“Felony Child Neglect – On November 12 at 8:05 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 10200 block of Balls Ford Road in Manassas in an attempt to locate the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a hit & run crash in the area of the Prince William Parkway and W. Longview Drive. When officers arrived at the vehicle owner’s home, four children, between the ages of 2-9, were located alone inside the residence without proper supervision. The investigation revealed the vehicle owner and mother of the children, identified as the accused, left the children unattended at some point on November 11. The children were not harmed and turned over to a family member. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Leslie Carolina MILLA. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The investigation into the hit and run crash continues. Wanted: [Photo from February 2020] Leslie Carolina MILLA, 26, of the 10200 block of Balls Ford Road in Manassas. Described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5’0, 170lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for 4 counts of child neglect.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On November 11 at 1:54 a.m., officers responded to the 13500 block of Lynn Street in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed two men were

involved in a verbal altercation outside of a residence when shots were fired. No injuries or property damage were reported. While checking the area, officers located shell casings and rounds in front of the residence.”

“Commercial Burglary – On November 13 at 2:43 a.m., officers responded to Tobacco Max & Vape located at 8301 Sudley Road #101, in Manassas to investigate an alarm activation. The investigation revealed two

suspects shattered the front glass door of the business. Once inside the store, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money, tobacco products, and vape products before fleeing. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Suspect Descriptions: A black male, with a thin build. Last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes. A male with a thin build. Last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.”

“Commercial Burglary – On November 10 at 2:20 p.m., officers responded to investigate a burglary that was reported to have occurred at Karen Radley Acura located at 14700 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge on November 9 at approximately 11:03 p.m. The investigation revealed two men entered the service area through an unsecured rear door. Once inside the business, the suspects stole a black 2005 Acura RL with Virginia license plates: UFB3299, a JBL speaker, and a power tool. One of the suspects was wearing a black mask, blue sweater, blue jeans, and brown boots, while the other wore a black ski-style mask, a grey vest over a grey hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, and white shoes.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On November 10 at 11:49 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Delaney Road and Pearson Drive in Woodbridge for recklessly handing a firearm. The investigation revealed the occupants of the vehicle, identified as the two accused, were on Minnieville Road when they each fired rounds from two different firearms. Officers located both firearms in the vehicle and shell casings near the entrance to the Logan Park baseball fields. No injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the two accused, identified as Raven Nicole EARLE and Todd Collin WRIGHT, were charged. Charged on November 10: [No Photos Available] Raven Nicole EARLE, 28, of 2127 Hemlock Bay Road in Dumfries. Todd Collin WRIGHT, 55, of 2127 Hemlock Bay Road in Dumfries. Both Charged with reckless handling of a firearm. Court Date for Both: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons.”

“Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds – On November 9 at 8:30 a.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Independence Non-Traditional School located at 14550 Aden Road in Manassas was

notified by school personnel of a student in possession of a knife on school grounds. The investigation revealed the student, identified as the accused, was entering the school when school security found the knife and notified the SRO. The SRO determined the accused did not brandish the weapon in any way to threaten students, faculty, or staff, or threaten the safety of the school. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 14-year-old female juvenile, was arrested. Arrested on November 9: [Juvenile] A 14-year-old female juvenile of Woodbridge. Charged with possession of weapon on school grounds. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center.”