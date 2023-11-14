Qarni, Northam’s education secretary, former Prince William teacher, running to replace Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA, 10)

Press release: “Today, Atif Qarni [D], the former Virginia Secretary of Education, declared his candidacy for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, bringing a seasoned perspective of public service to the forefront of the 2024 congressional race.”

“Qarni expressed his deep respect for the incumbent Congresswoman. “I want to begin by offering my sincere gratitude to Congresswoman Wexton for her years of dedicated service to Virginians. I was devastated to hear about her battle with progressive supranuclear palsy and I continue to pray for her and her family during this incredibly difficult time.”