Politics

Qarni, Northam’s education secretary, former Prince William teacher, running to replace Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA, 10)

By Uriah Kiser

Qarni speaks at a GED graduation ceremony in Downtown Manassas on July 28, 2021 [Photo: Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News]
Press release: “Today, Atif Qarni [D], the former Virginia Secretary of Education, declared his candidacy for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, bringing a seasoned perspective of public service to the forefront of the 2024 congressional race.”

“Qarni expressed his deep respect for the incumbent Congresswoman. “I want to begin by offering my sincere gratitude to Congresswoman Wexton for her years of dedicated service to Virginians. I was devastated to hear about her battle with progressive supranuclear palsy and I continue to pray for her and her family during this incredibly difficult time.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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