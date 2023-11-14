I-95 E-ZPass lanes operator to study bi-directional operation

Transurban/95 Express Lanes: “Transurban today announces that 95 Express Lanes LLC, in which Transurban indirectly holds a 50% interest, signed development framework agreements (DFA) with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to explore the development and construction of additional off-peak lane capacity on the 95 Express Lanes.”

“The existing 95 Express Lanes are reversible and operate only in the direction of peak travel. This project will investigate the feasibility of adding additional capacity to a portion of the 95 Express Lanes, allowing counterflow express lanes in the off-peak direction. As envisioned, the project is expected to address existing congestion and provide further optionality and time savings to Transurban’s express lane customers.”

“Specific development objectives of the feasibility assessment include preliminary estimates regarding:

• Preliminary project footprint, design and schedule;

• Traffic and revenue potential; and

• Project capital and operating cost estimates.

“This project is one of a number of growth opportunities that Transurban is exploring in the North American market that enhance the value of its business and where Transurban has a competitive advantage.”

Transurban manages E-ZPass Express Lanes on Interstates 95, 395, and 495 in Virignia. When the lanes opened in 2014, Transurban signed a deal with the Virignia State Government to operate the lanes for 75 years.

This information was first reported by @FixRoute28.