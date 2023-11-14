Fairfax

Fairfax County and Virginia leaders call for investigation into FBI HQ site selection

By Uriah Kiser

FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. [Photo by Jack Young on Unsplash}
FFXnow.com: “Virginia’s elected leaders may not agree on issues like abortion access or education, but they remain united by the conviction that the Commonwealth would be a better host than Maryland for the FBI.”

“After coming together to pitch a Springfield warehouse as the best site for the law enforcement agency’s new headquarters, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Democratic senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Virginia’s bipartisan House delegation last Thursday (Nov. 9) to blast the federal government for awarding the facility to Prince George’s County instead.”

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