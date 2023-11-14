Health
After years of delays, Puller Veterans Care Center in Vint Hill eyeing summer 2024 opening
Published November 14, 2023 at 8:52AM
The new Puller Veterans Care Center (Puller VCC) is being built on the former Vint Hill Farms Station in Fauquier County, which previously served as a United States Army and National Security Agency facility. The site played a critical role in eavesdropping on enemy communications during World War II, when it intercepted a message that helped lead to the D-Day invasion of Normandy. The new care center will deliver top-quality care to Virginia veterans in a home-like setting. The 128-bed facility will feature all private rooms that will be organized into households and neighborhoods that surround a central community center. [Virginia Department of Veterans Services] FauquierNow.com: “Despite yet another unforeseen delay in the opening of the long-anticipated Puller Veterans Care Center in Vint Hill, officials remain optimistic about the future.”
“Most recently rescheduled for 2023, the project’s completion has been pushed back to 2024.”
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