Significant I-95 delays expected as Rappahannock bridge to reopen 

VDOT: “The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning travelers to expect major delays on Interstate 95 northbound in the Fredericksburg area with a work zone to reopen the original northbound Rappahannock River Bridge starting tomorrow, Nov. 14 through early Thursday, Nov. 16.”

“Starting at 8 p.m. tomorrow, the two-night operation will begin with lane and ramp closures to shift all I-95 northbound traffic into its final alignment between exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg and exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County.”

“With lane closures occurring within peak travel periods, drivers with destinations outside of the Fredericksburg region are encouraged to seek alternate routes on these dates.”