Marine Corps Museum welcomes 7 millionth visitor

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “The National Museum of the Marine Corps (NMMC) welcomed the 7 millionth visitor when Timothy Kapp, Jr of Youngsville, N.C. crossed the threshold on November 10, 2023.”

“Kapp, a Marine veteran with 12 years of service, and his wife, Kelli, traveled to the Museum for the Marine Corps birthday ceremony but traffic delayed their arrival. This is the first time they’ve been thankful for traffic jams, according to Kapp.”

“It was so awesome coming up the parade deck and having everyone wishing each other a happy birthday. This is the Marine’s house so it just feels right to be here on the birthday. Being the 7 millionth visitor is a real bonus,” Kapp said with obvious pride.

“Museum Acting Director David Vickers gave Kapp an even bigger bonus with a surprise “behind the scenes” look at the coming galleries, which tell Marine Corps history from 1976 to 2016. Those galleries aren’t open to the public yet but Vickers reasoned that “When we get to celebrate the Marine Corps’ 248th birthday, the Museum’s 17th birthday and our 7 millionth visitor all in one day it calls for something very special.”

“The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation presented Kapp with a gift bag containing NMMC and Marine Corps memorabilia and a certificate for a memorial brick honoring Kapp as the 7 millionth visitor.”

“On behalf of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, I am proud to congratulate you as the seven millionth visitor to the National Museum of the Marine Corps. You are the reason why we do what we do at the Foundation. Why we built this place, why we continue to share Marine Corps history and traditions. You represent the 7 million individuals who have visited and the 7 million who are yet to come. Semper Fi, Marine,” MajGen James Lukeman (RET), President and Chief Executive Officer of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation told Capp.

“The NMMC opened its doors on November 10, 2006, the 231st birthday of the Marine Corps. Since that day, an average of nearly 412,000 visitors per year have experienced the remarkable history of the Corps, artfully and accurately depicted throughout the galleries. Many visitors are veterans who experienced the history first-hand, who have often shared stories their families had never heard, or wept with their brothers and sisters in arms, but stood a bit taller as they exited the front doors. Thousands of students visit each year as well, gaining significant insight into the past in order to successfully lead in the future. Many young Marines were inspired and motivated to join simply because they visited this beautiful monument–a testament to the honor, courage, commitment and sacrifice that epitomizes the United States Marine Corps.”