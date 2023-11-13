Ice skating at Harris Pavilion expected to begin Friday, November 17

Manassas City Government: “Keep your eyes on the weather. The sooner it gets chilly, the sooner the Harris Pavilion will be ready for ice skating. The projected date is this Friday.”
“Ice skating will be starting soon, and it’s very weather dependent,” said Acting City Manager Douglas Keen during the Monday, November 14, 2023, city council meeting.
Here’s more information about ice skating at Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center Street, in Manassas.
Here’s the weekend weather forecast.
- Friday
A chance of rain after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Friday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
- Saturday
A chance of rain before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
- Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 34.
- Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 55.