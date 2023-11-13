Ice skating at Harris Pavilion expected to begin Friday, November 17

Manassas City Government: “Keep your eyes on the weather. The sooner it gets chilly, the sooner the Harris Pavilion will be ready for ice skating. The projected date is this Friday.”

“Ice skating will be starting soon, and it’s very weather dependent,” said Acting City Manager Douglas Keen during the Monday, November 14, 2023, city council meeting.

Here’s more information about ice skating at Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center Street, in Manassas.

Here’s the weekend weather forecast.