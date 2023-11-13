Avoid the FOG of Thanksgiving

Stafford County Government: “Avoid costly repairs and messy plumbing backups by always remembering to can your grease. It is important not to pour fats, oils and grease, also known as FOG, down your drains, as it can create buildup in wastewater pipes. Stafford County spends $1.6 million annually on preventive and removal efforts due to the improper disposal of FOG in the sanitary sewer system, a cost that affects water and sewer bill rates.”

“When cooking by-products like fats, oils and grease are dumped down household drains, including dishwashers and garbage disposals, they cool, harden and then stick together. When other items travel down the pipes, they get trapped in the grease, possibly resulting in clogged pipes and backups in the home.”