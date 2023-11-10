GOP: Virginia won’t become a ‘socialist hellscape like California or New York’

Republicans in Virginia came up short in their efforts to retain the House of Delegates and win control of the State Senate.
Democrats have secured a minimum of 51 and 21 seats, respectively, according to nonprofit the Virginia Public Access Project, which tracks election results. The Associated Press called each chamber after midnight. All seats in the 40-member Senate and 100-member House of Delegates were on the ballot.
Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, occupies the governor’s mansion. Democrats will hold the House of Delegates, flipping it from a narrow Republican control, and will hold the State Senate in January 2024.
Democrats celebrated their wins, saying voters don’t want Youngkin’s “MAGA” policies.
Today, the Republican Party of Virginia released a statement noting the losses were disappointing but vowing to continue to fight for conservative principles.
Tuesday’s results are a reflection of a successful campaign of lies, deception, and scare tactics from Virginia Democrats.
Extreme left-wing interest groups brought in massive amounts of dark money dollars to elect politicians who will serve their interests, not the interests of Virginia voters. The left’s money machine poured millions into dishonest TV ads spreading blatant misinformation about Republican candidates and distracting from Democrat radicalism. Despite Republicans raising record sums through grassroots outreach, Democrat elites and liberal special interests rallied to overcome this advantage with high-dollar donations in the final days of the campaign. One thing this election made clear is that Democrats are absolutely beholden to the left-wing donor class and will do anything for campaign cash.
We commend all of our Republican candidates for running hard-fought races and fighting for Virginia values. We look forward to working with those who won to serve our Commonwealth and help advance Governor Youngkin’s common-sense conservative agenda.
Over the next two years, Governor Youngkin and Republicans in the legislature will continue to be a bulwark against Democrat extremism. We will continue to fight for lower taxes, safer streets, and parental rights, and against Democrat attempts to blow out the budget on insane left-wing pipe dreams, infringe on individual liberties, and infuse toxic left-wing ideology in our schools.
We will not allow extremist Virginia Democrats to turn our Commonwealth into a socialist hellscape like California or New York.
The 2024 elections are less than one year away. The fight continues.