GOP: Virginia won’t become a ‘socialist hellscape like California or New York’

Republicans in Virginia came up short in their efforts to retain the House of Delegates and win control of the State Senate.

Democrats have secured a minimum of 51 and 21 seats, respectively, according to nonprofit the Virginia Public Access Project, which tracks election results. The Associated Press called each chamber after midnight. All seats in the 40-member Senate and 100-member House of Delegates were on the ballot.

Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, occupies the governor’s mansion. Democrats will hold the House of Delegates, flipping it from a narrow Republican control, and will hold the State Senate in January 2024.

Democrats celebrated their wins, saying voters don’t want Youngkin’s “MAGA” policies.

Today, the Republican Party of Virginia released a statement noting the losses were disappointing but vowing to continue to fight for conservative principles.