Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound: Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane each evening between the interchanges for construction with I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Tuesday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Work zone to reopen the original I-95 northbound Rappahannock River Bridge.

Tuesday Night: 8 p.m. – One lane closed, 9 p.m. – Two lanes closed, 10 p.m.- Off-ramp to Route 17 at exit 133 closed, detour to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

Wednesday: 4:30 a.m. – One local lane of I-95 northbound will open from the Rappahanock River to exit 133. The off-ramp to exit 133 will also reopen.

8 p.m. – One through lane will close, 9 p.m. – I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane over the river to exit 133, 10 p.m. – Brief, intermittent stops will occur at the on-ramp from Route 3 to I-95 northbound at exit 130, this ramp will not close.

8 p.m. – One through lane will close, 9 p.m. – I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane over the river to exit 133, 10 p.m. – Brief, intermittent stops will occur at the on-ramp from Route 3 to I-95 northbound at exit 130, this ramp will not close. Thursday: 4:30 a.m. – Access to 95 Express Lanes modified. Local traffic from Route 3 or Route 17 will not be able to access the northbound 95 Express Lanes until a new flyover ramp opens in December. 6 a.m. – All six northbound lanes across the river will open to traffic.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday?–?Friday,?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140-142. Noise barrier construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 148 (Quantico): Tuesday?–?Wednesday,?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at mile markers 147-149 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico): Wednesday?–Thursday,?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at mile markers 149-147 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road): Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures between mile markers 140-138 with full traffic stops for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

9 p.m. Single lane closed, 10 p.m. Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 5 a.m. All lanes open.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Tuesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday – Wednesday, 5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Single lane closure for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Stafford County: Route 17 Northbound and Southbound: Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound for roadwork between Short Street and I-95. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road): Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work between Mine Road and Joshua Road.

Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard: Tuesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Eskimo Hill Road: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over CSX railroad, with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew.

Old Courthouse Road: Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure near Park and Ride commuter lots with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Stafford County and King George County: Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Flagging crew will direct alternating, one-way traffic on Route 218 (White Oak Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road) in Stafford and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County for a safety improvement project.

Spotsylvania County: Route 1 Southbound: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Single southbound lane closure on Route 1 between the intersections of Hood Drive and Market Street. Construction of road improvements under permit for future U.S. Veterans Health Administration clinic.

Massaponax Church Road: Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Paving between Route 1 and Hickory Ridge Road. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

Southpoint Parkway: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 southbound and Pacific Drive. Bridge construction.

—Virginia Department of Transportation