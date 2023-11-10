News

I-95 north bridge over Rappahannock River to reopen

By Uriah Kiser

VDOT: “The Virginia Department of Transportation will reopen the original Interstate 95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River in mid-November, doubling capacity in the Fredericksburg area ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.”

“Starting early Thursday, Nov. 16, travelers will be able to use both I-95 northbound bridges over the Rappahannock River. At that time, traffic will be divided between local and through lanes, similar to I-95 southbound between exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford County and exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg.”

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