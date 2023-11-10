Election Recap: Prince William County Senate Districts

The General Election in Virginia on Tuesday, November 7, saw changes in representation for the State Senate.

This was the first election held under newly drawn political districts by the Virginia State Supreme Court in 2021.

Here is the list of winners in Prince William County:

Virginia State Senate — Elections every four years

District 29 (Central Prince William County, Woodbridge, North Stafford)

Winner: Jeremy McPike (D)

McPike has served in the state senate since 2016. He defeated Republican Nikki Rattray Baldwin by 12 points.

District 30 (Manassas, Manassas Park, Gainesville)

Winner Danica Roem (D)

Roem will become the first to serve this newly drawn district. Roem beat Bill Woolf (R) by three and a half points.

District 33 (Lorton, Woodbridge)

Winner: Jennifer Carrol Foy (D)

Jennifer Carroll Foy will return to the state legislature after serving nearly two full terms. Carroll Foy resigned to make an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2021.

Carroll Foy beat Republican challenger Mike Van Meter by 25 points.

We’ll have more election recap information regarding the House of Delegates and Board of County Supervisors soon.