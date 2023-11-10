2 arrested in Sudley Road shooting

Prince William Police Department: “Shooting Investigation *ARRESTS – On November 8, both suspects sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 7200 block of Sudley Road in Manassas on November 3, were arrested. While investigating the incident, detectives identified the suspects as Jabari Antwaun ALLEN and Jamal Dana ALLEN. On November 8, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants

for both accused, who were located at their residence and taken into custody without incident. Arrested on November 8: Jamal Dana ALLEN, 18, of 11053 Camfield Court in Manassas. Jabari Antwaun ALLEN, 19, of 11053 Camfield Court in Manassas. Both charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and aggravated malicious wounding. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On November 3 at 8:56 p.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 26-year-old man, and two male acquaintances arranged to conduct a narcotics transaction with two other men in the above area. During the encounter, a verbal altercation escalated before one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim. The suspect who fired the weapon got into a light-colored Dodge Durango being driven by a third unknown individual and fled the area. The other suspect and two acquaintances dispersed on foot. Officers provided first aid to the victim who was treated at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the other suspect who was not located. The suspects were described as males, one of which was wearing a red sweatshirt and dark-colored pants and the other was wearing a black sweatshirt and white pants.”

“Armed Robbery *ARREST – On November 8, one of the suspects sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 1701 Featherstone Road in Woodbridge on November 6, was arrested. While investigating the incident, detectives identified a suspect as Walter Antonio DIAZ ACOSTA. On November 8, the suspect was served while in custody at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges. The investigation remains active as detectives attempt to identify the second suspect involved in the incident. Arrested on November 8: [No Photo Available] Walter Antonio DIAZ ACOSTA, 19, of no fixed address. Charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On November 6 at 12:37 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 1701 Featherstone Road in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed two unknown men approached the counter where one of the men gave a note to the employee implying he had a firearm and demanding money. Both suspects then left the store and fled the area on foot. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. No firearm was observed, and no injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing. The suspects were described as Hispanic males wearing dark-colored clothing.”

“Abduction | Attempted Armed Robbery – On November 8 at 12:10 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of Hoadly Road in Manassas to investigate an attempted robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 65-year-old woman, was inside her vehicle when she was approached by an unknown man who brandished a firearm and demanded money. When no money was provided, the suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and forced her to drive to a nearby bank. The suspect then forced the victim to a separate parking lot where he fled on foot. No injuries were reported, and no property or money was taken. Suspect Descriptions: A black male, approximately 40 years old, 5’9, and dark-colored glasses. Last seen wearing a blue hat, a black mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, and blue athletic pants.”

“Attempted Malicious Wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On November 8 at 5:07 p.m., a Prince William County police officer operating a department motorcycle attempted a vehicle stop in the area of Williamson Boulevard prior to Sudley Road in Manassas when the driver failed to stop. The driver of the vehicle continued closer to the intersection where the driver encountered stopped traffic. At one point, the

officer attempted to make contact with the vehicle and was struck by the vehicle as the driver attempted to flee the encounter. In addition, the suspect driver struck the officer’s motorcycle more than once and two additional occupied vehicles before fleeing. The officer was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No additional injuries were reported. The investigation continues as officers attempt to identify the driver of the vehicle described as a light-colored sedan.”

“Commercial Burglary – On November 8 at 7:53 a.m., officers responded to Forever 21 in Potomac Mills located at 2770 Potomac Mills Close in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed at 1:50 a.m., two individuals entered the store through an unsecured front door. While inside the store, the suspects took money from the cash registers before fleeing. No property damage was reported. The suspects were described as wearing black clothing, masks, and gloves.”

“Attempted Malicious Wounding – On November 8 at 7:53 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 13200 block of Haddock Road in Woodbridge to investigate an attempted assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was attempting to assist a neighbor, later identified as the accused, who was having a mental health crisis. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife and threatened the victim before jumping on top of her. The victim was able to avoid being cut and separated from the accused before contacting the police. Officers detained the accused without incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Idil Harbi HASSAN, was arrested. Arrested on November 8: Idil Harbi HASSAN, 31, of 9901 Five Oaks Road in Fairfax. Charged with attempted malicious wounding. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On November 8 at 7:03 p.m., an officer on an off-duty detail at Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road in Manassas was alerted to a shoplifter. The investigation revealed a man, later identified as the accused, concealed items on his person before leaving the store. When the officer attempted to detain the accused, he actively resisted and pushed an officer. After a brief struggle, the accused was detained without further incident. The accused was found in

possession of unpaid items from the store and suspected illegal narcotics. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Joshua Brandon MAJOR, was arrested. Arrested on November 8: Joshua Brandon MAJOR, 43, of no fixed address. Charged with assault & battery on LEO, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction, and shop lifting. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On November 7 at 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the 14900 block of Alaska Road in Woodbridge to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed one of the drivers involved, later identified as the accused, was driving on Alaska Rd. when he struck multiple vehicles before continuing to the above location where he encountered police. When officers attempted to detain the accused, he actively resisted and refused to follow commands before being detained.

During the encounter, the accused pushed an officer. No injuries were reported. Additionally, officers located open alcohol containers inside the vehicle. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Luis PALACIOS MALTEZ, was arrested. While being processed at the Adult Detention Center, the accused actively resisted and struck two additional officers. Arrested on November 7: [No Photo Available] Luis PALACIOS MALTEZ, 30, of 2864 Beechtree Lane in Woodbridge. Charged with 3 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of drinking while driving, 1 count of destruction of property, and 1 count of obstruction of justice. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery on School Grounds – On November 2 at 11:20 a.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Potomac High School located at 3401 Panther Pride Drive in Dumfries began an investigation into a robbery that was reported to have occurred on October 31. The investigation revealed the victim, a 15-year-old male student, was grabbed by three other male students who then forcefully took his bookbag and struck him. At one point, the suspects put the victim in a trashcan where they continued to strike the victim. The parties eventually separated. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the SRO obtained detention orders for the three suspects, identified as two 16-year-old male juveniles and one 15-year-old

male juvenile, who were taken into custody without incident. Arrested between November 3-8: [Juveniles] A 16-year-old male juvenile of Dumfries, a 15-year-old male juvenile of Dumfries, and a 16-year-old male juvenile of Triangle. All charged with robbery. Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center.”