Soccer player stabbed at county park in Woodbridge

Prince William Police Department: “Stabbing Investigation – On October 1 at 8:38 p.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing that was reported to have occurred at Veterans Park located at 14300 Veterans Drive in Woodbridge earlier that evening. The investigation revealed the victim, a 29-year-old man, was playing soccer on a field with several other men, when a man from the opposing team retrieved a box-cutter style knife and cut the victim. A physical altercation ensued between the two teams before the groups separated. The victim left the fields and sought treatment at an area hospital for a non-life threatening injury where police were contacted. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with black curly hair, approximately 5’4, and a thin build.”

“Indecent Exposure – On September 29 at 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 16200 block of Navigation Drive in Woodbridge to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 55-year-old woman, was walking her dog near a picnic area when she observed an unknown man exposing himself. The suspect briefly followed the victim while continuing to expose himself. No physical contact occurred. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’11, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.”

“Commercial Burglary – On October 1 at 11:55 a.m., officers responded to the Tobacco King located at 1330 Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 1:40 a.m., an unknown man entered the store through the unsecured front door. A short time later, a second man got out of vehicle and entered the store. The men took merchandise and left the area in a silver Chevrolet Impala. Multiple glass smoking devices, numerous vapes, and several tobacco products were reported missing. Suspect Descriptions: A white male, between 50-60 years old, shaggy blond hair, with a medium build. Last seen wearing a blue ‘LEVIS’ t-shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. A black male, between 35-40 years old, with short black hair, brown eyes, a full beard and mustache, and a medium build. Last seen wearing black sunglasses, a dark colored hat, a black v-neck style shirt, faded grey jeans, and white/grey sneakers.”

“Attempted Residential Burglary – On September 28 at 5:03 p.m., officers responded to Victoria Park Apartments located in the 16800 block of Flotilla Way in Woodbridge to investigate an attempted burglary. The investigation revealed sometime between 1:00 p.m. on September 25 and 1:00 p.m. on September 27, entry was attempted into an apartment through the front door which was found damaged. No entry was made into the residence and no property was reported missing.”

“Rape Investigation – On September 29, detectives, in coordination with Child Protective Services, began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Gainesville area of Prince William County between August 2017 and September 2023. The investigation revealed the victim, who was under the age of 18, was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as the accused, on more than one occasion during the above timeframe. The victim recently reported the incidents to a school counselor who contacted the police. On September 30, following the investigation, the accused, identified as Christpoher David DAUGHERTY, was arrested. Arrested on September 30: Christpoher David DAUGHERTY, 46, of Gainesville. Charged with 1 count of rape, 4 counts of aggravated sexual battery, 5 counts of indecent liberties, and 1 count of forcible sodomy. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On September 30 at 5:37 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 5000 block of Gum Springs Road in Manassas to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed, the victim, a 22-year-old man, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a kitchen pan and struck the victim causing the victim to fall and temporarily lose consciousness. Another family member took the victim to an area hospital for treatment where police were contacted. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Lester Oswaldo BOLLAT AGUILAR, was arrested. Arrested on September 30: Lester Oswaldo BOLLAT AGUILAR, 25, of the 5000 block of Gum Spring Road in Manassas. Charged with malicious wounding. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Assault & Battery | PWC Public School Staff Member Arrest – On September 28, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Belville Middle School located at 4901 Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge was notified of an alleged assault by a teacher against a student. The investigation, conducted in coordination with Child Protective Services, revealed a student, an 11-year-old boy, and a teacher, identified as the accused, were in the cafeteria when the accused grabbed the victim’s neck before the parties separated. The victim went to the main office and to the school nurse where minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Theresa Lillian WHITE, was charged. Charged on September 28: [No Photo Available] Theresa Lillian WHITE, 61, of 5109 Anchorstone Drive in Woodbridge. Charged with assault and battery. Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons.”