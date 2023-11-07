Prince William

County posts info for Digital Gateway center rezonings public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

By Uriah Kiser

The James McCoart Building at the Prince William County Government Center. [Photo by Uriah Kiser / Potomac Local News]
Prince William County: “The Planning Commission will hold public hearings for the three rezoning cases for the Prince William Digital Gateway on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held at the James J. McCoart Building, Board Chambers, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Please see map for public parking, media parking and staging areas.”

“For those members of the public wishing to speak on any of the rezonings, signups will begin in person at noon in the atrium of the McCoart Building. Members of the public will not be allowed to sign up before noon. Those wishing to speak remotely may sign up online here and must sign up before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.”

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