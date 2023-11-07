Cooler temperatures prompt early home heating use

Prince William fire and rescue: “It’s that time of the year when the onset of cooler weather induces homeowners to seek alternative and economical methods of keeping warm.”

“The increase in the use of home heating appliances also increases the risk of home heating fires; the second leading cause of U.S. home fires resulting in four out of the five home fire injuries and nearly nine out of ten deaths.”

“Prince William County Fire and Rescue System Chief Tom LaBelle urges residents to be vigilant when using alternative heating methods by following these simple safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe and warm.”